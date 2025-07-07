Left Menu

Delhi's Gogi Gang Caught in Crossfire: Arrests Made

Three members of the Gogi gang, including a minor, were apprehended for their involvement in a shooting incident in Delhi's Rohini area. Umesh Sharma, Sunil alias Sunny, and the minor allegedly fired at parked vehicles on June 9. Police recovered weapons and motorcycles linked to the crime.

Updated: 07-07-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three members of the notorious Gogi gang, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident in Delhi's Rohini area. The arrests were confirmed by police officials on Monday.

The accused, Umesh Sharma (21), Sunil alias Sunny (22), and the minor, allegedly discharged multiple rounds at vehicles parked outside a house on June 9. Weapons and motorcycles used in the attack have been seized, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

With the aid of specific intelligence, Sharma was first captured, subsequently leading to the detention of the minor involved. Sunny was later arrested on June 27. The men confessed that the firing was part of escalating gang activities. Their backgrounds reveal a turn to crime following failed education pursuits and local gang influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

