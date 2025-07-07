Delhi's Gogi Gang Caught in Crossfire: Arrests Made

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three members of the notorious Gogi gang, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident in Delhi's Rohini area. The arrests were confirmed by police officials on Monday.

The accused, Umesh Sharma (21), Sunil alias Sunny (22), and the minor, allegedly discharged multiple rounds at vehicles parked outside a house on June 9. Weapons and motorcycles used in the attack have been seized, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

With the aid of specific intelligence, Sharma was first captured, subsequently leading to the detention of the minor involved. Sunny was later arrested on June 27. The men confessed that the firing was part of escalating gang activities. Their backgrounds reveal a turn to crime following failed education pursuits and local gang influences.

