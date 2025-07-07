Left Menu

Shooter Incident at McAllen Border Patrol Annex

Two officers and a border patrol employee were injured when a shooter opened fire at the McAllen, Texas Border Patrol sector annex. The suspected shooter was quickly neutralized by border patrol agents and police, said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that a tragic incident unfolded on Monday as two officers and a border patrol employee sustained injuries in a shooting at the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

The shooter, whose identity remains undisclosed, opened fire at the entrance, causing chaos and harm.

Authorities acted swiftly, and the suspect was 'neutralized' by brave border patrol agents and local police, ensuring no further threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

