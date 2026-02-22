Left Menu

Intruder Neutralized at Mar-a-Lago: Secret Service Responds

A man armed with a shotgun was killed by U.S. Secret Service and local police after breaching a secure perimeter at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Identified as Austin Tucker Martin, he carried a shotgun and gas can. The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense confrontation at Mar-a-Lago, U.S. Secret Service and local police shot and killed a man who breached a secure perimeter at the resort. The incident occurred early Sunday morning while President Donald Trump was in Washington.

Identified as Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina, the 21-year-old was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can when confronted at the resort's north gate. He raised the shotgun, prompting agents and local deputies to open fire.

The FBI has taken charge of investigating, while the Secret Service commended for their swift action. This incident comes amidst rising political violence in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

