Left Menu

Intruder with Shotgun Neutralized at Mar-a-Lago

An armed man carrying a shotgun and a fuel can was shot and killed by Secret Service agents and a sheriff's deputy at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort. The incident occurred while Trump was at the White House. The man's identity has not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:45 IST
Intruder with Shotgun Neutralized at Mar-a-Lago
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An armed man was shot and killed after attempting to breach the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the US Secret Service. The incident occurred on Sunday, while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House.

The man, who has not been identified, was observed near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Secret Service agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, responded by shooting the intruder.

The White House has not commented on the incident. The Mar-a-Lago resort often serves as a weekend retreat for the President, though he was not present at the time of the security breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026