Intruder with Shotgun Neutralized at Mar-a-Lago

An armed man was shot and killed after attempting to breach the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the US Secret Service. The incident occurred on Sunday, while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House.

The man, who has not been identified, was observed near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Secret Service agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, responded by shooting the intruder.

The White House has not commented on the incident. The Mar-a-Lago resort often serves as a weekend retreat for the President, though he was not present at the time of the security breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)