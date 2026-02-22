Intruder with Shotgun Neutralized at Mar-a-Lago
An armed man carrying a shotgun and a fuel can was shot and killed by Secret Service agents and a sheriff's deputy at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort. The incident occurred while Trump was at the White House. The man's identity has not been disclosed.
An armed man was shot and killed after attempting to breach the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the US Secret Service. The incident occurred on Sunday, while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House.
The man, who has not been identified, was observed near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Secret Service agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, responded by shooting the intruder.
The White House has not commented on the incident. The Mar-a-Lago resort often serves as a weekend retreat for the President, though he was not present at the time of the security breach.
