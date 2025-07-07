Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislature Targets Comedian Kunal Kamra for Controversial Comment

The Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee is set to issue a show cause notice to comedian Kunal Kamra for remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The notice, also targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, comes after Kamra's parody song criticized Shinde's political actions.

The Maharashtra legislative privileges committee is poised to summon stand-up comic Kunal Kamra for remarks purportedly derogatory towards Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena leader, Sushma Andhare, will also receive notice as part of a broader critique of their conduct, disclosed MLC Prasad Lad on Monday.

This move follows Kamra's contentious parody which painted Shinde in a negative light, specifically highlighting his political maneuvers against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022. The parody, a modification of a popular Hindi song, has stirred significant political tensions, prompting a formal response from legislative bodies.

While Kamra faces potential legal ramifications, including arrest, the comedian remains defiant. Despite being involved in incidents of violence at his performances, he has not relented in his critiques, even as the Maharashtra police continue to pursue legal avenues against him.

