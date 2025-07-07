Japan Coast Guard Ship Docks in Chennai to Deepen Indo-Pacific Maritime Ties

In a significant display of growing maritime cooperation, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) vessel Itsukushima, under the command of Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, arrived at Chennai Port on July 7, 2025, for a week-long goodwill visit and professional engagement with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The port call is part of the JCG’s Global Ocean Voyage Training and underscores the increasing strategic convergence between India and Japan in ensuring maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reinforcing Strategic Ties in the Indo-Pacific

The visit of Itsukushima to India aligns with broader efforts by both countries to deepen security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that holds immense geopolitical significance. The interaction is framed within India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision and Japan’s commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, supported through mechanisms like the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The current engagement is a continuation of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2006 between the two nations. It focuses on capacity building, joint training, and mutual understanding to address regional maritime challenges such as piracy, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises.

Schedule of Events and Joint Exercises

Over the course of the week, both forces will partake in a packed schedule of events designed to enhance operational interoperability and cultural exchange. Highlights include:

High-level bilateral meetings between senior officers of ICG and JCG to discuss shared maritime security interests.

Joint professional training sessions covering search and rescue (SAR), maritime law enforcement, pollution response, and anti-smuggling operations.

Reciprocal ship visits to enhance familiarity with each other’s onboard systems and operational procedures.

Courtesy calls on local Indian maritime and administrative authorities.

Yoga sessions and sports events, symbolizing the strong cultural ties and friendly spirit between the forces.

The port call will culminate in a joint sea exercise titled ‘Jaa Mata’ (a colloquial Hindi phrase meaning "see you later") on July 12, 2025, intended to test and showcase the coordinated abilities of both navies in various maritime scenarios.

Strengthening Professional Bonds: The Sea Rider Program

An important facet of this interaction is the Sea Rider program, a tradition of professional exchange where selected personnel embark on friendly vessels for extended voyages. In this spirit, four Indian Coast Guard officers will sail aboard Itsukushima to Singapore, marking another chapter in the vibrant India-Japan maritime partnership. This opportunity allows Indian officers to observe and engage in the JCG’s operational routines and strengthen people-to-people military ties.

A Pillar of Indo-Japanese Cooperation

India and Japan have steadily built a multidimensional maritime relationship, incorporating not only security cooperation but also joint efforts in marine environmental protection, blue economy development, and disaster resilience. This visit is a visible reaffirmation of mutual trust, which both countries place in each other amid evolving regional security dynamics.

Both nations recognize the critical importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific. This engagement is expected to lay further groundwork for expanded joint operations, capacity enhancement initiatives, and regional maritime stability efforts in the years ahead.

As Itsukushima departs for its next destination, the enduring message is one of solidarity, trust, and shared responsibility. The collaborative spirit embodied in this port call is a testament to the maturing maritime partnership between India and Japan, serving both national and regional interests.