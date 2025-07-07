Left Menu

False Alarm: Suspicious Boat in Arabian Sea Turns Out to Be Fishing Net Buoy

A 20-hour search operation for a suspected Pakistani boat near Maharashtra's Raigad district revealed it was a fishing net buoy with an AIS transponder. The operation involved multiple agencies, and past security threats escalated the response. Police confirmed the buoy's identity after speed and movement analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a 20-hour search involving various agencies, the 'suspicious boat' spotted in the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra's Raigad district has been identified as a fishing net buoy. The discovery occurred with an AIS transponder drifted into Indian waters, police reported on Monday.

Owing to a heightened state of alert, the sensitive operation remains active, as indicated by Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal. The Indian Coast Guard had initially alerted police on Sunday night about a suspected Pakistani boat, sparking an intensified response.

Former security scares, including the 2008 Mumbai attack, created urgency. A combined team of the Raigad Police, Navy, and Coast Guard, among others, conducted extensive searches until the verification of the vessel's identity as a buoy. Operations emphasized coastal security, including patrols and surveillance, ensuring safety measures remained robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

