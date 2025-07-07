Left Menu

Escalation in the Red Sea: Houthi Attacks on Greek-Managed Vessels

Two Greek-managed vessels were attacked in the Red Sea by Iran-aligned Houthi militants, wounding crew members and causing some to go missing. The attack targeted commercial vessels amid ongoing tensions, heightening risks in the vital shipping corridor. The incidents are part of increasing regional hostilities involving the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:48 IST
Escalation in the Red Sea: Houthi Attacks on Greek-Managed Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Greek-managed vessels faced a perilous assault in the Red Sea, where Iran-aligned Houthi militants carried out attacks on Monday, causing injuries and the disappearance of crew members. This incident marks the first major confrontation in this crucial maritime corridor since mid-April.

The Liberian-flagged Magic Seas was targeted, leading its crew to abandon the ship. The reports indicated significant flooding and a lack of power on board. The situation further escalated when the Eternity C, another Greek-managed vessel, also came under attack by sea drones and skiffs near the port of Hodeidah.

The recent resurgence of hostilities in the region is tied to broader geopolitical tensions, as retaliatory strikes are exchanged between the Houthis and Israel. This situation underscores the escalating risk to commercial shipping routes, with vessels caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025