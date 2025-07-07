Escalation in the Red Sea: Houthi Attacks on Greek-Managed Vessels

Two Greek-managed vessels faced a perilous assault in the Red Sea, where Iran-aligned Houthi militants carried out attacks on Monday, causing injuries and the disappearance of crew members. This incident marks the first major confrontation in this crucial maritime corridor since mid-April.

The Liberian-flagged Magic Seas was targeted, leading its crew to abandon the ship. The reports indicated significant flooding and a lack of power on board. The situation further escalated when the Eternity C, another Greek-managed vessel, also came under attack by sea drones and skiffs near the port of Hodeidah.

The recent resurgence of hostilities in the region is tied to broader geopolitical tensions, as retaliatory strikes are exchanged between the Houthis and Israel. This situation underscores the escalating risk to commercial shipping routes, with vessels caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts.

