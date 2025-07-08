Rottweiler Attack Sparks Crackdown on Dangerous Breeds
The owner of Rottweilers that attacked a woman in Rajpur, Dehradun has been detained. Authorities are enforcing legal action against owners of dangerous dog breeds without licenses. Affected by frequent attacks, the Indian government bans importing, breeding, and selling several foreign dog breeds.
An elderly woman in Dehradun's Rajpur area was severely injured after being attacked by two Rottweilers. The incident occurred on Sunday morning as she made her usual trip to a nearby temple.
Responding swiftly, the police detained the dog owner, Nafees, for not possessing a necessary municipal corporation license for keeping such 'dangerous' breeds. Authorities have pressed charges against him.
This case highlights the broader issue of dangerous dog breeds in communities, leading the central government to prohibit the import, breeding, and sale of 23 foreign dog breeds.
