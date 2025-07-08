Rottweiler Attack Sparks Crackdown on Dangerous Breeds

An elderly woman in Dehradun's Rajpur area was severely injured after being attacked by two Rottweilers. The incident occurred on Sunday morning as she made her usual trip to a nearby temple.

Responding swiftly, the police detained the dog owner, Nafees, for not possessing a necessary municipal corporation license for keeping such 'dangerous' breeds. Authorities have pressed charges against him.

This case highlights the broader issue of dangerous dog breeds in communities, leading the central government to prohibit the import, breeding, and sale of 23 foreign dog breeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)