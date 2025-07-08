High Seas Tensions: Houthis Strike Red Sea Cargo Ship

In a dramatic escalation of maritime tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea, reportedly causing it to sink. This incident marks their first known naval assault this year.

The ship, operated by Greece's Stem Shipping, came under fire from gunfire, missiles, and explosive-laden boats. All 22 crew members were rescued after a distress call, showcasing the volatile security situation in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

With the Red Sea's strategic importance, the attack breaks half a year of relative calm and revives concerns about shipping disruptions, potentially affecting global maritime trade routes and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)