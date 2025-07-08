California Stands Firm: Transgender Rights Clash with Federal Directives

The ongoing battle over transgender rights intensified as U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon issued a legal threat to California on Monday. The conflict arises from the state's refusal to ban transgender girls from girls' sports, aligning with Trump's administration demands.

McMahon's message on social media, addressed to California Governor Gavin Newsom and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, underscores the personal and political enmity between President Trump and Newsom. The Trump administration prioritizes reversing transgender rights advances, clashing with California's 2013 law allowing student-athletes to compete based on gender identity.

In June, California rebuffed federal directives regarding Title IV, leading to a lawsuit filed by the state against the U.S. Justice Department. The California Interscholastic Federation sought a middle ground by awarding titles in high school sports to both displaced and competing transgender athletes, exemplifying the state's commitment to inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)