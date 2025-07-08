Punjab Government Seeks to Enforce Stricter Punishments for Sacrilege

In a decisive move, the Punjab government is consulting a panel of legal experts to draft a law enforcing harsher punishments for acts of sacrilege against religious scriptures, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Monday.

The upcoming law aims to address existing loopholes and improve upon previous legislative attempts that were flawed or incomplete. With the drafting process still underway, Cheema emphasized the government's commitment to doing it right rather than rushing.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed serious concern over sacrilege issues, underscoring the need for stringent laws that may even include capital punishment. This initiative highlights the administration's proactive stance on maintaining religious sanctity and justice.

