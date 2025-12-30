Punjab Assembly Streamlines Land Laws with Critical Amendments
The Punjab Assembly has passed three significant bills aimed at streamlining land and revenue processes. Key amendments include rationalizing stamp duty, speeding up the 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme, and enhancing digital record-keeping. These changes aim to simplify procedures and make them more citizen-friendly across the state.
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a series of transformative bills, including the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2025, aimed at revamping land and revenue frameworks across the state.
This legislative package also comprises vital amendments to the Indian Stamp Act and the Punjab Land Revenue Act, predicted to facilitate the 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' initiative by minimizing timelines for ownership processes and enhancing legal structures for digital records.
Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian articulated that the reforms will rationalize stamp duties and streamline judicial procedures, thereby improving efficiency and reducing difficulties for residents statewide.
