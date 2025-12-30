Punjab Assembly Streamlines Land Laws with Critical Amendments

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a series of transformative bills, including the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2025, aimed at revamping land and revenue frameworks across the state.

This legislative package also comprises vital amendments to the Indian Stamp Act and the Punjab Land Revenue Act, predicted to facilitate the 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' initiative by minimizing timelines for ownership processes and enhancing legal structures for digital records.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian articulated that the reforms will rationalize stamp duties and streamline judicial procedures, thereby improving efficiency and reducing difficulties for residents statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)