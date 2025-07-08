Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Teenagers Found Dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Najafgarh, believed to be a suspected suicide. Previously entangled in family disputes, their deaths are now the subject of an investigation, with allegations of murder and conspiracy being explored by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenagers were discovered dead inside a locked room at a girl's residence in Delhi's Najafgarh, raising alarms over the nature of their deaths.

The 16-year-old boy and girl, who were known to be in a relationship fraught with family conflict, were found without external injuries, leading police to initially consider the possibility of a suicide.

As investigation unfolds, the boy's family has voiced suspicions of foul play, accusing the girl's relatives of orchestrating a murder plot. The probe continues with detectives examining the case from multiple angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

