Tragic Tale: Teenagers Found Dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenagers were discovered dead inside a locked room at a girl's residence in Delhi's Najafgarh, raising alarms over the nature of their deaths.

The 16-year-old boy and girl, who were known to be in a relationship fraught with family conflict, were found without external injuries, leading police to initially consider the possibility of a suicide.

As investigation unfolds, the boy's family has voiced suspicions of foul play, accusing the girl's relatives of orchestrating a murder plot. The probe continues with detectives examining the case from multiple angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)