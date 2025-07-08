Tragic Tale: Teenagers Found Dead in Delhi's Najafgarh
Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Najafgarh, believed to be a suspected suicide. Previously entangled in family disputes, their deaths are now the subject of an investigation, with allegations of murder and conspiracy being explored by the police.
In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenagers were discovered dead inside a locked room at a girl's residence in Delhi's Najafgarh, raising alarms over the nature of their deaths.
The 16-year-old boy and girl, who were known to be in a relationship fraught with family conflict, were found without external injuries, leading police to initially consider the possibility of a suicide.
As investigation unfolds, the boy's family has voiced suspicions of foul play, accusing the girl's relatives of orchestrating a murder plot. The probe continues with detectives examining the case from multiple angles.
