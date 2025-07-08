Key Suspect in Gopal Khemka Murder Case Neutralized in Police Encounter

In the early hours of Tuesday, a key suspect in the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka met his end following a police encounter in Patna's Damaria Ghat area. Vikas, also known as Raja, had been implicated in multiple criminal activities and was a fugitive in several pending cases.

Authorities, acting on a tip-off, arrived at Damaria Ghat around 2:25 am with the intent to arrest Vikas. However, upon noticing the police, he attempted to flee and fired at the officers, prompting a retaliatory exchange that resulted in his death. Fortunately, no officers were injured during the confrontation.

Among the evidence collected at the scene were a pistol, along with a spent and a live cartridge. It is suspected that Vikas supplied the firearm used to kill Khemka. Meanwhile, the primary gunman, Umesh Rai, has been captured, and another individual believed to have orchestrated the murder is currently detained as the investigation presses on.