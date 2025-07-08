Left Menu

Key Suspect in Gopal Khemka Murder Case Neutralized in Police Encounter

A significant suspect linked to the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka was shot dead by police during an encounter in Patna. Known as Vikas alias Raja, the suspect had numerous criminal involvements. The police also detained others connected to the case as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a key suspect in the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka met his end following a police encounter in Patna's Damaria Ghat area. Vikas, also known as Raja, had been implicated in multiple criminal activities and was a fugitive in several pending cases.

Authorities, acting on a tip-off, arrived at Damaria Ghat around 2:25 am with the intent to arrest Vikas. However, upon noticing the police, he attempted to flee and fired at the officers, prompting a retaliatory exchange that resulted in his death. Fortunately, no officers were injured during the confrontation.

Among the evidence collected at the scene were a pistol, along with a spent and a live cartridge. It is suspected that Vikas supplied the firearm used to kill Khemka. Meanwhile, the primary gunman, Umesh Rai, has been captured, and another individual believed to have orchestrated the murder is currently detained as the investigation presses on.

