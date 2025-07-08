Left Menu

Meghalaya CM Urges Enhanced Financial Support for Northeastern States

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called for increased financial backing for Northeastern states, highlighting their unique challenges. He discussed this with the 16th Finance Commission, advocating for higher fund devolution and flexible schemes to boost sectors like infrastructure and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:18 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has championed the cause for more financial support to the smaller Northeastern states, citing distinct geographical, economic, and developmental challenges.

During a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi, Sangma highlighted specific hurdles such as terrain issues, infrastructure gaps, and limited revenue capabilities of these states. He appealed for special financial consideration to address inherent disadvantages.

Sangma pressed for higher fund devolution and adaptable schemes to bolster roads, healthcare, education, and tourism sectors. He also sought greater autonomy in using centrally allocated funds to enable states to tailor projects to their unique needs. The commission has promised to thoroughly review the submissions, and a joint memorandum from states like Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Meghalaya was submitted to outline the region's priorities.

