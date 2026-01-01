Uttar Pradesh: A Spiritual Tourism Boom

Uttar Pradesh's religious tourism has witnessed a monumental surge, with Prayagraj at the forefront as millions gathered for Mahakumbh 2025. The magnetism of holy sites like Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura has bolstered visitor numbers, dynamically transforming the state's tourism landscape.

The tragic stampede during January's Mahakumbh was a temporary setback, causing concern yet not deterring the massive influx. The state's persistent efforts under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, emphasizing Hindutva and heritage conservation, have celebrated this sector's growth, doubling devotees' arrivals year over year.

Crucial developments—such as the Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor—alongside grand festivals like the Ayodhya Deepotsav, have further driven tourism. As a result, Uttar Pradesh saw over 1.37 billion domestic tourists in 2025, marking it as India's most visited state, signalling ongoing prosperity thanks to its rich cultural-religious tapestry.

