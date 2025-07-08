Tragic End in Karbala: Mystery Surrounding Missing Woman's Death

A 22-year-old woman who vanished after getting separated from her mother during a Karbala gathering was discovered dead behind a hotel in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The woman's semi-nude body was found on Monday evening in the Fatehabad forest area. Her family has accused she was raped and murdered.

The victim went to the Karbala fair in Begumganj on Sunday with her mother and got lost in the crowd around 7:30 pm. Despite the family's all-night search and a missing complaint filed, she was not found alive. Police presented her family with a photograph from the crime scene, confirming her identity.

Officials reported the body was lying face down in a partial state of undress. A medical panel has been assigned to perform a post-mortem, collecting forensic samples to ascertain if sexual assault occurred.

Circle Officer Sumit Tripathi who surveyed the site, mentioned all possibilities are under investigation, and subsequent actions will depend on the post-mortem results.

The deceased, who suffered from mental instability and anemia, was the daughter of a sanitation worker, her mother disclosed to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)