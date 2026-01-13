Controversial Congress MLA Faces Third Rape Allegation Amid Legal Battles

The Thiruvalla Magistrate Court has approved a three-day police custody for expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with his third rape case, announced on Tuesday. Mamkootathil will remain in police custody until January 15, with his bail application scheduled for January 16.

Mamkootathil was earlier placed in 14-day judicial custody following his arrest on January 11, related to a recent sexual assault allegation. This marks the third such accusation against him. Authorities apprehended the former MLA in Palakkad after receiving the latest complaint via email, which accuses him of severe offenses, including physical assault, financial exploitation, and enforced abortion.

The first alleged rape case, now handled by the State Police Crime Branch following a transfer order on December 12, along with the second case, are both under the purview of Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali. These developments come amid multiple non-bailable charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, that Mamkootathil faces, including repeated rape and causing miscarriage without a woman's consent. Penalties for the offenses range from a decade to life imprisonment.

