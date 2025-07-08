Ex-MP D K Suresh Faces ED Probe in Fraud Nexus
Former MP D K Suresh attends an ED inquiry concerning a fraud case linked to Aishwarya Gowda. This marks his second appearance within two weeks. Gowda, implicated in defrauding many by falsely claiming political ties, allegedly used Suresh's name under false pretenses.
Former Member of Parliament D K Suresh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning related to a money laundering case involving a high-profile fraud. The case centers on Aishwarya Gowda, who is accused of cheating multiple victims by deceitfully presenting herself as connected to political elites.
This encounter marks Suresh's second appearance before the ED in just two weeks. He is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Sources indicate that Gowda misused political connections to promise substantial returns on investments ranging from gold to cash deposits.
Gowda, who was arrested by the ED in April, allegedly leveraged Suresh's name, claiming to be his sister. Suresh has publicly distanced himself from the allegations, stating he has no association with Gowda and has filed a complaint against her with local police.
