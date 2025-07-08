Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts IndiGo Flight Operations

Punjab Police filed an FIR following a fake bomb threat on an IndiGo flight that landed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. A tissue note stating 'bomb inside' was discovered post-landing, prompting a thorough search. No explosives were detected, and investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:42 IST
Punjab Police have initiated an investigation after receiving a hoax bomb threat reported on an IndiGo flight that had arrived at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Hyderabad. The incident occurred last week, raising alarm among passengers and airline staff.

A tissue paper inscribed with the words 'bomb inside' was discovered in the aircraft's lavatory while it was being cleaned after landing on July 5. This discovery triggered an immediate and comprehensive search of the aircraft by security personnel.

No explosives were found during the search, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Amarpreet Singh. An FIR has been lodged against unknown individuals under multiple acts, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

