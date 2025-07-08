ISI Links Uncovered: Arrests Shake West Bengal
Two individuals with alleged connections to Pakistan's ISI have been apprehended in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. Identified as Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Mukesh Rajak, they are accused of working for an NGO while maintaining contact with people in Pakistan. Arrests were made following a tip-off.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security development, two men suspected of having ties to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been taken into custody in West Bengal. The arrests were made by the state's Special Task Force (STF) in the Purba Bardhaman district.
The accused, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Mukesh Rajak, hail from Kolkata's Bhowanipur and Panagarh, respectively. They were allegedly affiliated with an NGO and had been in contact with individuals from Pakistan, according to STF sources.
Following an intelligence tip-off, the STF launched a raid last Saturday, apprehending Mukesh from a rented residence and Rakesh from a local nursing home. Both suspects appeared in court on Monday and were placed in police remand for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISI
- West Bengal
- arrests
- India
- Pakistan
- STF
- Rakesh Kumar Gupta
- Mukesh Rajak
- NGO
- espionage
ALSO READ
Pakistan Responds to US Strikes on Iran: Emergency Meeting Called
Controversy Surrounds Pakistan's Trump Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Backlash Ignites Over Diljit Dosanjh's New Film with Pakistani Actress
Controversy Erupts Over Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' Featuring Pakistani Actress
Controversy Erupts Over Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Film Featuring Pakistani Actress