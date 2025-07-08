ISI Links Uncovered: Arrests Shake West Bengal

In a significant security development, two men suspected of having ties to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been taken into custody in West Bengal. The arrests were made by the state's Special Task Force (STF) in the Purba Bardhaman district.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Mukesh Rajak, hail from Kolkata's Bhowanipur and Panagarh, respectively. They were allegedly affiliated with an NGO and had been in contact with individuals from Pakistan, according to STF sources.

Following an intelligence tip-off, the STF launched a raid last Saturday, apprehending Mukesh from a rented residence and Rakesh from a local nursing home. Both suspects appeared in court on Monday and were placed in police remand for further investigation.

