Left Menu

ISI Links Uncovered: Arrests Shake West Bengal

Two individuals with alleged connections to Pakistan's ISI have been apprehended in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. Identified as Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Mukesh Rajak, they are accused of working for an NGO while maintaining contact with people in Pakistan. Arrests were made following a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:00 IST
ISI Links Uncovered: Arrests Shake West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security development, two men suspected of having ties to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been taken into custody in West Bengal. The arrests were made by the state's Special Task Force (STF) in the Purba Bardhaman district.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Mukesh Rajak, hail from Kolkata's Bhowanipur and Panagarh, respectively. They were allegedly affiliated with an NGO and had been in contact with individuals from Pakistan, according to STF sources.

Following an intelligence tip-off, the STF launched a raid last Saturday, apprehending Mukesh from a rented residence and Rakesh from a local nursing home. Both suspects appeared in court on Monday and were placed in police remand for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025