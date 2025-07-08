Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Secures Flood-Free Record with Innovative Projects

Uttar Pradesh has successfully prevented any human casualties from floods in the past eight years. Thanks to ongoing flood prevention projects, efforts led by Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, and significant work by the Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, cities like Ballia are now on a safer path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Secures Flood-Free Record with Innovative Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, announced that the state has not recorded any human fatalities due to floods in eight years. This achievement is attributed to efficient flood prevention initiatives.

After inspecting projects in Ballia, Singh noted that the area's previous vulnerability due to the Ganga river is being mitigated by new developments. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh's contributions were highlighted as pivotal to these successes.

Most of the 14 flood-related projects are nearing completion, promising increased safety. This marks an improvement under the Yogi Adityanath government, with measures completed proactively before flood seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025