Uttar Pradesh Secures Flood-Free Record with Innovative Projects

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, announced that the state has not recorded any human fatalities due to floods in eight years. This achievement is attributed to efficient flood prevention initiatives.

After inspecting projects in Ballia, Singh noted that the area's previous vulnerability due to the Ganga river is being mitigated by new developments. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh's contributions were highlighted as pivotal to these successes.

Most of the 14 flood-related projects are nearing completion, promising increased safety. This marks an improvement under the Yogi Adityanath government, with measures completed proactively before flood seasons.

