Arrests in Uttar Pradesh Over Palestinian Flag T-shirts at Procession

Four youths in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district were arrested for allegedly wearing T-shirts featuring the Palestinian flag during a Tazia procession. Photos of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police action. The individuals face charges related to national integration concerns, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:26 IST
Four youths have been detained by police in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district after they were seen wearing T-shirts adorned with the Palestinian flag during a Tazia procession. The situation escalated after images of the group went viral on social media, generating considerable public attention.

The arrests occurred in the Baghauchghat police station area, where the group was immediately held by authorities, who also confiscated the controversial T-shirts. Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Reddy stated that the youths are local residents.

Charges were filed under BNS Section 197, concerning actions prejudicial to national integration. While the identities of the accused remain undisclosed, police confirmed their arrest on Monday and have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

