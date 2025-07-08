United Against Terror: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand for Peace

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir announced on Tuesday that citizens are increasingly opposing Pakistan-backed terrorism through street protests, a positive development for peace in the region.

Addressing a tourism conference attended by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sinha underscored the critical role of a peaceful environment for the growth of tourism. He stressed that the local populace must actively resist terrorism, preventing it from gaining community support.

Sinha's remarks came as a strong message against terrorism, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's ongoing journey toward stability and progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sinha noted substantial advancements in the region's tourism sector, emphasizing the importance of both security forces and community in eradicating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)