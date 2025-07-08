Police Crackdown: Six Drug Peddlers Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Six individuals were apprehended by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir for drug possession. Seizures included over 58 grams of heroin and a weighing machine. Arrests were made in Udhampur, Jammu, and Kathua districts. The suspects face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with investigations ongoing.
In a significant crackdown, police have arrested six individuals connected with drug trafficking in the districts of Udhampur, Jammu, and Kathua within Jammu and Kashmir. The operation led to the seizure of over 58 grams of heroin spread among the suspects.
One notable arrest involved Arun Choudhary, who was apprehended near the Tawi bridge in Jaganoo when 5.81 grams of heroin was found in his possession. The authorities acted after noticing suspicious movements, which prompted further investigation.
Additional suspects, identified as Arun Singh, Mohd Rustam Shah, and Rubel Sharma alias Chinko, were detained in various parts of Jammu Monday night. Two more individuals, Liyaqat Ali and Sajad Hussain, were caught with heroin in Kathua. All six face legal proceedings under relevant drug control laws.
