Police Crackdown: Six Drug Peddlers Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant crackdown, police have arrested six individuals connected with drug trafficking in the districts of Udhampur, Jammu, and Kathua within Jammu and Kashmir. The operation led to the seizure of over 58 grams of heroin spread among the suspects.

One notable arrest involved Arun Choudhary, who was apprehended near the Tawi bridge in Jaganoo when 5.81 grams of heroin was found in his possession. The authorities acted after noticing suspicious movements, which prompted further investigation.

Additional suspects, identified as Arun Singh, Mohd Rustam Shah, and Rubel Sharma alias Chinko, were detained in various parts of Jammu Monday night. Two more individuals, Liyaqat Ali and Sajad Hussain, were caught with heroin in Kathua. All six face legal proceedings under relevant drug control laws.

