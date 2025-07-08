Left Menu

Maharashtra Battles Drug Menace with New Measures

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the seizure of a large amount of drugs worth Rs 153.25 crore between January and April 2025. Despite the state's ban on gutka and tobacco, these products remain widespread. New anti-drug measures and arrests have been initiated to combat the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra is intensifying its battle against drug trafficking and consumption within its borders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reported the seizure of 28,302 kilograms of drugs with an estimated value of Rs 153.25 crore from January to April 2025.

Despite a stringent ban on gutka and several tobacco products, these items continue to infiltrate roadside stalls, adding complexity to the state's efforts. In a response to legislative questions, Fadnavis disclosed over 5,000 cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, resulting in 4,481 arrests during the same period.

The state's strategy includes the establishment of Anti-Narcotics Cells in every police station, alongside the creation of an Anti-Narcotics Task Force and a Narco-Coordination Centre. These initiatives aim to curb drug-related activities and promote public awareness on the dangers of drug use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

