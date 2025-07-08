Left Menu

High Court Upholds Interception in Major Corruption Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed Aakash Deep Chouhan's plea to destroy transcripts of calls allegedly intercepted by CBI. The court found the interception was legal and necessary for public safety, given corruption's economic impact. Charges of conspiracy under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:20 IST
High Court Upholds Interception in Major Corruption Case
The Delhi High Court has thrown out an accused's plea to destroy call transcripts allegedly intercepted by the CBI, stressing the far-reaching impact of corruption on the nation's economy.

Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed Aakash Deep Chouhan's petition against trial court orders framing criminal conspiracy charges under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court held that the interception by the Ministry of Home Affairs was legal and aimed at ensuring public safety.

The CBI alleged corruption in securing sub-contracts, emphasizing the systemic threat posed by the actions. Despite Chouhan's claims of unlawful interceptions, the court highlighted the legitimate grounds for compromising individual privacy in cases of public interest.

