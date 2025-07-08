Novo Nordisk Seeks EU Approval for Higher Wegovy Dose

Denmark's pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Tuesday that it has submitted a request for the approval of a new, higher dose of its obesity drug, Wegovy, to the European Medicines Agency. The development follows promising trial results showing a significant weight loss in participants.

The statement from Novo Nordisk emphasized the groundbreaking success of the trials, where approximately one in three participants achieved a weight loss of 25% or more. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio of innovative obesity treatments.

Novo Nordisk aims to introduce the higher dose of Wegovy across the European Union, marking a crucial step in providing tailored and effective solutions for individuals living with obesity. The submission represents a pivotal milestone in the company's strategic vision.

