Novo Nordisk Seeks EU Approval for Higher Wegovy Dose
Novo Nordisk has submitted a new, higher dose of its obesity treatment, Wegovy, for approval to the European Medicines Agency. The company states that one in three trial participants experienced a weight loss of 25% or more and aims to make this dose available across the EU.
Denmark's pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Tuesday that it has submitted a request for the approval of a new, higher dose of its obesity drug, Wegovy, to the European Medicines Agency. The development follows promising trial results showing a significant weight loss in participants.
The statement from Novo Nordisk emphasized the groundbreaking success of the trials, where approximately one in three participants achieved a weight loss of 25% or more. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio of innovative obesity treatments.
Novo Nordisk aims to introduce the higher dose of Wegovy across the European Union, marking a crucial step in providing tailored and effective solutions for individuals living with obesity. The submission represents a pivotal milestone in the company's strategic vision.
