Covert Code: Chinese IT Manager Fights U.S. Extradition in Espionage Case
A Chinese IT manager, Xu Zewei, arrested in Italy on a U.S. warrant for alleged industrial espionage, is opposing extradition, claiming mistaken identity. The U.S. accuses him of hacking into a U.S. university's COVID-19 vaccine data. Xu's lawyer disputes the charges, citing identity confusion and expects further legal processes.
- Country:
- Italy
A Chinese national, arrested in Italy on a U.S. warrant, is contesting extradition linked to alleged industrial espionage charges. The individual, Xu Zewei, claims mistaken identity, according to his legal representation on Tuesday. Xu, a 33-year-old IT manager from Shanghai, faces accusations in a Milan appeals court where his fate will be decided.
Officials arrested Xu following his arrival at Milan's Malpensa airport for a vacation with his wife, based on allegations from U.S. authorities that he was involved in hacking a COVID-19 vaccine project at the University of Texas in 2020. He maintains innocence, suggesting his account was compromised.
In a statement, Xu's lawyer, Enrico Giarda, highlighted his client's claims of being wrongfully targeted, attributing the confusion to his common surname and a stolen mobile phone in 2020. Giarda revealed that they await U.S. documentation to challenge Xu's alleged role. Legal deliberations continue, with Washington having a 40-day deadline to submit evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FDA Intensifies Myocarditis Warnings on COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Debate
CAPRISA Condemns Deepfake Misinformation Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to Fatalities
BJP leader Siroya accuses Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccines
BJP leader Srioya accuses Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccines
AIIMS Study Decouples COVID-19 Vaccine from Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Youth