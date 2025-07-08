Left Menu

Covert Code: Chinese IT Manager Fights U.S. Extradition in Espionage Case

  • Italy

A Chinese national, arrested in Italy on a U.S. warrant, is contesting extradition linked to alleged industrial espionage charges. The individual, Xu Zewei, claims mistaken identity, according to his legal representation on Tuesday. Xu, a 33-year-old IT manager from Shanghai, faces accusations in a Milan appeals court where his fate will be decided.

Officials arrested Xu following his arrival at Milan's Malpensa airport for a vacation with his wife, based on allegations from U.S. authorities that he was involved in hacking a COVID-19 vaccine project at the University of Texas in 2020. He maintains innocence, suggesting his account was compromised.

In a statement, Xu's lawyer, Enrico Giarda, highlighted his client's claims of being wrongfully targeted, attributing the confusion to his common surname and a stolen mobile phone in 2020. Giarda revealed that they await U.S. documentation to challenge Xu's alleged role. Legal deliberations continue, with Washington having a 40-day deadline to submit evidence.

