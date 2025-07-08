Haryana's Bold Strides in Criminal Justice Reform Set National Benchmark

Haryana is leading the way in criminal justice reform, achieving a landmark 140-day death sentence ruling in a minor's rape case, highlighting its swift, victim-focused justice delivery system. This was announced by a senior official on Tuesday, affirming the state's dedication to reforms.

The transformation is supplemented by a significant investment in technology and forensic structure, alongside rigorous training programs as per India's new criminal laws, explained Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra. Haryana's approach has been praised for its comprehensive and tech-driven nature.

Misra detailed the state's reforms during a media interaction at a forensic exhibition, noting that over 54,000 personnel have undergone specialized training. The digital policing push includes widespread use of eSummon and eSakshya platforms, significantly improving judicial processes and transparency. Special courts under the POCSO Act further fast-track trials for heinous crimes against children and women, with robust forensic and digital tools in place, backed by Rs 68.70 crore funds. This reform initiative is yielding results, as criminal trials conclude swiftly, showcasing Haryana's efficient justice system.

