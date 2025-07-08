Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Strides in Criminal Justice Reform Set National Benchmark

Haryana has redefined criminal justice reform with rapid legal proceedings and digital advancements. Under new laws and intensive training, the state has introduced technology-driven initiatives enhancing police efficiency and ensuring victim-sensitive, fast-track justice, particularly for crimes against women and children. This holistic approach sets a national standard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:10 IST
Haryana's Bold Strides in Criminal Justice Reform Set National Benchmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is leading the way in criminal justice reform, achieving a landmark 140-day death sentence ruling in a minor's rape case, highlighting its swift, victim-focused justice delivery system. This was announced by a senior official on Tuesday, affirming the state's dedication to reforms.

The transformation is supplemented by a significant investment in technology and forensic structure, alongside rigorous training programs as per India's new criminal laws, explained Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra. Haryana's approach has been praised for its comprehensive and tech-driven nature.

Misra detailed the state's reforms during a media interaction at a forensic exhibition, noting that over 54,000 personnel have undergone specialized training. The digital policing push includes widespread use of eSummon and eSakshya platforms, significantly improving judicial processes and transparency. Special courts under the POCSO Act further fast-track trials for heinous crimes against children and women, with robust forensic and digital tools in place, backed by Rs 68.70 crore funds. This reform initiative is yielding results, as criminal trials conclude swiftly, showcasing Haryana's efficient justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025