BCCL Revives PB Project, Launches CIL’s First MDO Coal Mine for Atmanirbhar Bharat

In a historic development for India’s coal and energy sector, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has successfully recommenced coal production from its long-dormant PB Project using the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model, marking a milestone in the journey toward Atmanirbhar Bharat. The PB Project becomes the first operational MDO mine in the Coal India Limited (CIL) ecosystem—ushering in a new era of modern, efficient, and sustainable coal mining in the country.

The project has been awarded to Eagle Infra India Limited for a period of 25 years, with a peak rated capacity (PRC) of 2.7 million tonnes per year (MTY). Over its lifecycle, the mine is projected to produce approximately 52 million tonnes of coal, predominantly coking coal—a critical resource for India’s steel and infrastructure sectors.

A Strategic Public-Private Partnership for National Growth

The revival of the PB Project signifies more than just the reopening of a mine—it reflects a paradigm shift in India’s coal mining strategy. Leveraging the strengths of the private sector through the MDO model, BCCL has rejuvenated a legacy asset that had remained unproductive for years.

This initiative aligns with multiple national priorities:

Reducing dependency on imported coking coal , which currently accounts for a significant portion of India’s steel input costs.

Enhancing domestic resource utilization to boost energy security.

Bringing in advanced mining technology and international best practices through private participation.

Creating employment opportunities and fostering economic development in the region.

Ensuring transparency and accountability through a revenue-sharing mechanism.

BCCL will earn 6% of the gross revenue from the project, establishing a benchmark for equitable, transparent, and sustainable mining partnerships in the public-private domain.

Leadership Vision and Support Behind the Milestone

The launch of the PB Project is a result of the visionary leadership at the helm of India’s coal governance. The Ministry of Coal, under Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Shri Satish Chander Dubey, along with Secretary Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, has played a pivotal role in framing policies that unlock the value of underutilized assets.

The virtual inauguration of the project was attended by Shri P.M. Prasad, Chairman of Coal India Limited, who hailed the moment as a “pioneering step” for the nation. “Revival of the PB Project goes beyond mining—it represents India’s ability to transform challenges into opportunities, empower communities, and march steadily toward self-reliance,” he said.

Shri Samiran Dutta, CMD, BCCL, also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry, CIL, and Eagle Infra for their collective effort. “This is not just BCCL’s success, but a victory for the entire nation’s mission of securing a stable, efficient, and self-sustaining coal supply chain,” he stated.

He was joined by a strong leadership team including:

Shri Murli Krishna Ramaiah , Director (HR), BCCL

Shri S.K. Singh , Director (Technical), Operations

Shri Manoj Kumar Agarwal , Director (Technical), Project & Planning

Senior officials from Eagle Infra Pvt. Ltd

MDO Model: Redefining India’s Coal Mining Landscape

The Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model adopted for the PB Project represents a major reform in India's approach to coal extraction and management. By involving capable private developers under transparent contractual agreements, the model:

Accelerates mine development timelines

Reduces capital burden on public sector undertakings

Improves operational efficiency through modern practices

Enables long-term planning and output consistency

With PB Project now serving as a successful pilot, the model is expected to be replicated across other legacy mines within the Coal India group and beyond.

Driving Mission Coking Coal and Economic Resilience

As part of its broader contribution to Mission Coking Coal, the PB Project plays a crucial role in enabling India to meet its domestic steel production targets, while reducing the outflow of foreign exchange on costly coal imports.

The availability of high-quality coking coal from a domestic source is also expected to:

Support India’s National Steel Policy

Enhance infrastructure development through lower input costs

Create a multiplier effect in regional economies through logistics, allied services, and employment

Towards a Sustainable and Self-Reliant Future

This revival signals a transformational shift for the Indian coal sector—from legacy inefficiencies to modernized, sustainable operations. The PB Project is not only an operational success, but also a symbol of national determination to harness domestic resources for economic resilience and long-term prosperity.

The combination of policy innovation, private sector efficiency, and public sector oversight showcased by BCCL and Eagle Infra reaffirms India's commitment to building a robust, self-reliant industrial ecosystem.

As the country strides towards its energy independence goals for 2047, the PB Project will stand as a powerful example of how visionary leadership and collaborative action can fuel national transformation.