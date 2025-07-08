NaMo Drone Didi & DBT 2.0 Launched to Advance Agri Mechanization & Empower Women

In a major push towards inclusive agricultural modernization and digital empowerment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (Mechanization & Technology Division) organized a national workshop in New Delhi focused on the Online Centralized Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Platform Version 2.0 and the flagship NaMo Drone Didi Yojana.

Held as a one-day intensive session, the workshop brought together senior officials from the Central Ministries, State Agriculture and Rural Development Departments, and Lead Fertilizer Companies, as well as technical experts, agri-mechanization stakeholders, and policy influencers.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), and also featured key addresses by Dr. Pramod Kumar Meherda, Additional Secretary, and Smt. S. Rukmani, Joint Secretary (Mechanization & Technology).

DBT Platform 2.0: Boosting Transparency and Efficiency

One of the highlights of the workshop was the launch of Version 2.0 of the Centralized DBT Platform—an enhanced, digitized framework designed to resolve long-standing inefficiencies in the implementation of the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM).

Dr. Chaturvedi, in his inaugural speech, underlined how the revamped DBT platform is set to transform service delivery by minimizing delays, eliminating manual bottlenecks, and ensuring transparency in subsidy disbursement. He emphasized that the portal would democratize access to mechanization tools, especially for small and marginal farmers, who often face barriers in availing of government benefits.

The platform also features:

End-to-end tracking of machinery allocation and subsidy processing

Real-time dashboards for central and state monitoring

Digital verification tools for improved accountability

Farmer-friendly UI to track application status and eligibility

NaMo Drone Didi Yojana: Women at the Forefront of Agri-Tech

Another transformative aspect of the workshop was the presentation of the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana, a pathbreaking scheme that places women at the center of India’s agricultural technology revolution.

Aimed at training women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to become drone pilots, the scheme empowers rural women to operate drones for essential farming functions such as spraying fertilizers, pesticides, and nutrients. The initiative not only introduces precision farming practices but also opens up new livelihood and entrepreneurship avenues for women in agriculture.

As part of the workshop, officials unveiled the Drone Portal, an integrated digital system to:

Map drone operations across India

Monitor pilot training and certification

Facilitate coordination between SHGs, drone manufacturers, and nodal agencies

Create an ecosystem dashboard for stakeholders to track performance metrics

Launch of Crop-Specific Drone SOPs

A significant scientific milestone was the unveiling of Crop-Specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for drone-based nutrient application. Developed through expert consultation, these SOPs offer uniform guidelines for:

Safe and efficient drone spraying techniques

Optimum dosage and timing for different crops

Mitigating environmental and crop-specific risks

Ensuring farmer safety and regulatory compliance

These SOPs aim to standardize drone operations, enhance credibility, and ensure evidence-based implementation across India’s diverse agro-climatic zones.

Interactive Demonstrations and State Feedback

The workshop featured live technical demonstrations of both the upgraded DBT Platform and the Drone Portal, enabling State Nodal Officers and participants to experience the features firsthand. These sessions provided clarity on workflows, backend operations, and implementation timelines.

State representatives shared valuable feedback, highlighting best practices, local innovations, and challenges from field-level deployment. Open floor discussions helped gather ideas to fine-tune portal functionalities and align with ground realities.

The inclusive dialogue between central administrators, field officers, and technology providers is expected to shape the national roadmap for the accelerated implementation of agri-mechanization schemes.

Looking Ahead: Towards a Smart, Equitable, and Digitally Enabled Agri Future

The convergence of technology, gender inclusion, and governance reform at this workshop signals a new era in Indian agriculture. With over 85% of Indian farmers falling into the smallholder category, schemes like NaMo Drone Didi and the DBT 2.0 platform represent a concerted effort to democratize access to innovation and support services.

As the agricultural sector prepares to meet the dual challenges of climate resilience and global food security, these digital-first approaches are expected to:

Improve input efficiency

Reduce dependency on manual labor

Create new employment streams

Enhance accountability and transparency

In the words of Secretary Dr. Chaturvedi, “These platforms are not just technological upgrades. They are a vision for equitable, data-driven agricultural development rooted in the needs of every Indian farmer.”