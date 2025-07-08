Left Menu

Operation Chakra V: Unmasking the Transnational Cybercrime Syndicate

The CBI has arrested Nishant Walia, associated with a global cybercrime syndicate, for running a tech support scam targeting UK and Australian citizens. The operation involved raids in Noida, revealing a sophisticated fraudulent call center and cooperation with international agencies like the FBI and Microsoft's security teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:36 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant strides against cybercrime by arresting Nishant Walia. Walia, a partner at FirstIdea, is allegedly part of a global syndicate that ran tech support scams duping citizens of the UK and Australia.

During the bust, the CBI executed raids at three locations in Noida, including a fraudulent call center in a Special Economic Zone. The collaborative efforts involved the FBI, UK's National Crime Agency, and Microsoft Corporation in uncovering the sophisticated operation.

The investigation revealed a call center with advanced technology, facilitating cross-border fraudulent activities. The operation also unearthed critical digital evidence, including malicious scripts and documents outlining the fraudulent scheme which falsely warned victims about compromised electronic devices.

