Operation Chakra V: Unmasking the Transnational Cybercrime Syndicate
The CBI has arrested Nishant Walia, associated with a global cybercrime syndicate, for running a tech support scam targeting UK and Australian citizens. The operation involved raids in Noida, revealing a sophisticated fraudulent call center and cooperation with international agencies like the FBI and Microsoft's security teams.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant strides against cybercrime by arresting Nishant Walia. Walia, a partner at FirstIdea, is allegedly part of a global syndicate that ran tech support scams duping citizens of the UK and Australia.
During the bust, the CBI executed raids at three locations in Noida, including a fraudulent call center in a Special Economic Zone. The collaborative efforts involved the FBI, UK's National Crime Agency, and Microsoft Corporation in uncovering the sophisticated operation.
The investigation revealed a call center with advanced technology, facilitating cross-border fraudulent activities. The operation also unearthed critical digital evidence, including malicious scripts and documents outlining the fraudulent scheme which falsely warned victims about compromised electronic devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
