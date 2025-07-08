Kanpur CMO's Suspension Stayed by High Court: A Fight for Justice

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court intervened in the case concerning the suspension of Kanpur Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Haridutt Nemi. His suspension was initially imposed following a conflict with district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh.

Justice Manish Mathur considered Dr. Nemi's plea against the suspension that occurred on June 19 and has permitted four weeks for the state government to submit their counter affidavit in this contentious matter.

Advocate L P Mishra, representing Dr. Nemi, contended that the suspension was enacted without foundational inquiry and pointed out that the allegations could not lead to significant penalties under existing UP Government Servants Rules. The court agreed there's substantial reasoning presented, warranting further consideration.

