Tensions Flare in Meghalaya Over Plantation Dispute with Assam

The Meghalaya government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, is addressing violence rooted in a plantation drive by Assam authorities in West Jaintia Hills. Protests emerged due to alleged territorial encroachment. Efforts are underway to maintain peace, with talks planned between the states for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:10 IST
In Meghalaya, tensions heightened as Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced the government's intention to investigate a violent incident at Lapangap village reportedly linked to a plantation drive by Assam.

Dhar, alongside Jaintia Hills officials, surveyed the area to ensure the community's safety after demonstrations saw over 400 residents dismantle structures and uproot saplings planted by the Karbi Anglong Council, citing territorial encroachment.

Negotiations between Assam and Meghalaya are anticipated, as both states continue to navigate longstanding border disputes, previously addressing issues through memoranda of understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

