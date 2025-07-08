Tensions Flare in Meghalaya Over Plantation Dispute with Assam

In Meghalaya, tensions heightened as Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced the government's intention to investigate a violent incident at Lapangap village reportedly linked to a plantation drive by Assam.

Dhar, alongside Jaintia Hills officials, surveyed the area to ensure the community's safety after demonstrations saw over 400 residents dismantle structures and uproot saplings planted by the Karbi Anglong Council, citing territorial encroachment.

Negotiations between Assam and Meghalaya are anticipated, as both states continue to navigate longstanding border disputes, previously addressing issues through memoranda of understanding.

