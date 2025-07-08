Left Menu

The Controversial Path: Santhara and the Right to Life

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought responses from the government and parents on a PIL concerning a three-year-old girl's death linked to the 'Santhara' ritual. The petition argues that minors should not partake in Santhara, citing the right to life. A hearing is scheduled for August 25.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:19 IST
The Controversial Path: Santhara and the Right to Life
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stepped into the heated debate surrounding the death of a three-year-old girl allegedly due to the ancient Jain practice of 'Santhara'. The court has demanded answers from both the girl's parents and the government.

A petition brought forward by activist Pranshu Jain insists that the practice violates constitutional rights. Santhara involves the voluntary cessation of food, water, and medicines as a form of penance.

The case has sparked controversy, particularly as the young girl's death was reportedly recorded as a world record. Meanwhile, legal battles over the practice's legality continue to wage in Indian courts.

