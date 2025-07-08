European Powers Demand Action on Iran Deal

Amid uncertainty surrounding the Iran nuclear deal, European powers suggest they might reinstate UN sanctions if their security interests are not assured, a French diplomatic source revealed on Tuesday.

This statement follows a phone call between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his British counterpart David Lammy, ahead of an upcoming Franco-British summit.

The urgency of the matter underscores the significance the European nations place on a nuclear deal that can safeguard their interests.

