European Powers Demand Action on Iran Deal

French diplomacy indicates that European nations may reinstate UN sanctions on Iran if a nuclear agreement ensuring their security cannot be achieved. This comes after discussions between French and British foreign ministers in anticipation of a Franco-British summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:05 IST
  • France

Amid uncertainty surrounding the Iran nuclear deal, European powers suggest they might reinstate UN sanctions if their security interests are not assured, a French diplomatic source revealed on Tuesday.

This statement follows a phone call between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his British counterpart David Lammy, ahead of an upcoming Franco-British summit.

The urgency of the matter underscores the significance the European nations place on a nuclear deal that can safeguard their interests.

