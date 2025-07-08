Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Missing Child Found Dead in Pond Amidst Village Shock

A six-year-old girl from Birnai village was found dead in a pond under suspicious circumstances after going missing. The incident, which took place near her home, has left the village in turmoil as police investigate the tragic event. Further actions depend on the postmortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:10 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a six-year-old girl who disappeared on Monday evening was discovered dead in a pond near her Birnai village, according to police.

The girl's disappearance sparked a frantic search after her father reported her missing later that night. Villagers and authorities scoured the area before tragically locating her body near a primary school.

Authorities are probing the mysterious circumstances of her death, with additional focus on an ongoing underground pipeline project nearby, which might provide crucial clues.

