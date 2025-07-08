Tragedy Strikes: Missing Child Found Dead in Pond Amidst Village Shock

In a tragic turn of events, a six-year-old girl who disappeared on Monday evening was discovered dead in a pond near her Birnai village, according to police.

The girl's disappearance sparked a frantic search after her father reported her missing later that night. Villagers and authorities scoured the area before tragically locating her body near a primary school.

Authorities are probing the mysterious circumstances of her death, with additional focus on an ongoing underground pipeline project nearby, which might provide crucial clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)