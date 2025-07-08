Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Renewed Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Create Elevated Risks

Three seafarers were killed in a drone and speedboat attack on the bulk carrier Eternity C off Yemen's coast. This marks the second such incident in a day, as the Houthi militia continues to target ships in the Red Sea, deeply impacting shipping routes and international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:25 IST
Tensions Rise: Renewed Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Create Elevated Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent attack on the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C, which resulted in the deaths of three seafarers, has brought renewed attention to the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. The incident comes as the latest attack in a series launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia targeting vessels, purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel.

The attack, involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, left the Eternity C adrift in the Red Sea and marks the first fatality in the region since June 2024. The increased threat to shipping has resulted in a significant decline in traffic, with maritime security experts urging caution in these high-risk waters.

As shipping associations report a persistent decline in traffic through the region, the international community, including the International Maritime Organization and the European Union's naval mission Aspides, is calling for a review of safety protocols to protect seafarers and maintain navigation freedom amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025