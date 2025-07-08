Tensions Rise: Renewed Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Create Elevated Risks

The recent attack on the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C, which resulted in the deaths of three seafarers, has brought renewed attention to the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. The incident comes as the latest attack in a series launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia targeting vessels, purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel.

The attack, involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, left the Eternity C adrift in the Red Sea and marks the first fatality in the region since June 2024. The increased threat to shipping has resulted in a significant decline in traffic, with maritime security experts urging caution in these high-risk waters.

As shipping associations report a persistent decline in traffic through the region, the international community, including the International Maritime Organization and the European Union's naval mission Aspides, is calling for a review of safety protocols to protect seafarers and maintain navigation freedom amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)