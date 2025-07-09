Centre, MP Govt to Bolster Broadcasting with New Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain

In a strategic push to bolster media infrastructure and amplify developmental outreach in Madhya Pradesh, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, hosted the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, for a high-level consultation at his New Delhi residence. The meeting marked a renewed commitment to strengthening collaboration between the Centre and the State across the domains of media outreach, regional broadcasting, and last-mile information delivery.

The session focused on how central communication platforms—particularly Doordarshan and Akashvani—can more effectively project the achievements and cultural narratives emerging from Madhya Pradesh, one of India’s rapidly developing states. The discussion carried special emphasis on future-forward planning, infrastructural upgrades, and ensuring that government messaging penetrates even the remotest districts of the state.

Ujjain to Get New Akashvani Kendra Under BIND Scheme

The central highlight of the discussion was the establishment of a new Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain, a culturally significant city and a major pilgrimage destination. The Kendra will be developed under the aegis of the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme, which is India’s flagship funding initiative to support Prasar Bharati—the country’s public broadcaster.

The new Kendra is envisioned as a hub for regional programming and cultural preservation, serving not only as a broadcaster but also as a community voice for the people of Ujjain and surrounding areas. It will enhance the state’s capacity to produce localized content, promote traditional arts, and deliver timely government advisories.

Under the BIND scheme, financial support is extended to Prasar Bharati for activities such as:

Modernization and digitization of transmission infrastructure

Civil works for new studio construction

Content development in regional languages

Capacity building and technical training

The scheme also prioritizes the expansion of broadcasting services in tribal and aspirational districts, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Strengthening Broadcasting Infrastructure in Aspirational Districts

Both Dr. Murugan and Dr. Yadav emphasized the importance of developing robust broadcasting networks in underserved regions, including those covered under the Aspirational Districts Programme of NITI Aayog. These efforts will help bridge the information divide, empower rural communities, and enhance the effectiveness of public service delivery.

They agreed that reliable media infrastructure is not just a tool for entertainment or news dissemination, but a critical pillar of participatory governance—empowering citizens with information on government schemes, welfare initiatives, and emergency alerts.

As India advances in digital connectivity and satellite communication, modernized Akashvani Kendras and Doordarshan studios will also serve as:

Platforms for digital literacy campaigns

Anchors for local language e-learning and skilling content

Nodes in the disaster communication network

Institutional Synergy and Leadership Participation

The meeting witnessed the presence of several key officials, underscoring its institutional significance:

Shri Hemant Khandelwal, Madhya Pradesh BJP State President

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Director General, Akashvani

Senior media and governance officials from both the Centre and Madhya Pradesh

These dignitaries pledged cross-departmental coordination and fast-tracked execution of media infrastructure projects across the state. Their involvement signals a broader political and administrative alignment to ensure that developmental narratives and citizen-centric communication are deeply embedded in governance frameworks.

Cultural Identity, Local Talent, and Future Directions

The leaders also discussed how such investments in state-owned broadcasting networks can support local storytelling, folk traditions, and regional languages, while simultaneously providing opportunities for local content creators, journalists, and youth.

Dr. Mohan Yadav noted that Ujjain’s historical and spiritual importance makes it a natural choice for enhanced media investment. He expressed confidence that the new Akashvani Kendra will become a beacon of both heritage preservation and digital innovation.

Dr. L. Murugan reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to continue leveraging media as a means of nation-building. “From cultural pride to policy awareness, broadcasting has a unique role in shaping a new India. We are working to modernize it without losing its grassroots soul,” he said.

A Unified Media Vision for Viksit Bharat

The meeting concluded with both the Union and State governments committing to deeper cooperation in the broadcasting sector. The new Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain stands as a symbol of that vision—a blending of cultural pride, technological advancement, and inclusive development.

As India enters the Amrit Kaal, the strengthened media infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh is poised to play a pivotal role in promoting citizen engagement, transparency, and cultural revival at scale.