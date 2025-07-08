West Bengal's Response to High Court Order: Education Campuses and Sports Support

The West Bengal government is gearing up to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) following a Calcutta High Court order to close student union rooms in state-run colleges and universities. This development comes after a reported gang rape incident within a college campus in South Calcutta.

Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the decision, stating that some union rooms have already been shut as per the court's instructions. The incident has stirred concerns about student safety, prompting swift action from the state.

While addressing further issues, Basu highlighted the delay in West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results due to an ongoing Supreme Court case concerning OBC reservation. On a different note, Basu praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her unwavering support towards sports and athletes, advocating for a cohesive sports policy free from politics at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)