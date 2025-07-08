Himachal's Rehabilitation Hurdles: BJP Slams Government Efforts

The BJP has criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for its failure to restore basic infrastructure following recent calamities in Mandi district. Roads remain blocked, and water supply is disrupted, creating severe hardships for residents, according to BJP state president Rajiv Bindal.

Citing significant damage to houses and agricultural lands, Bindal stressed the importance of deploying heavy machinery to expedite relief efforts. He emphasized the need for the government to operate on a war footing, especially concerning road connectivity and accommodation for displaced families.

The BJP also challenged remarks by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding politics in relief efforts. Bindal defended the party's actions, asserting their commitment to supporting affected communities until proper measures are enacted.

