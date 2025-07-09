DRDO’s Indigenous ERASR Anti-Submarine Rocket Ready for Naval Induction

In a major stride toward bolstering undersea warfare capabilities and reinforcing the spirit of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Indian Navy has successfully completed user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) from INS Kavaratti, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette, between June 23 and July 7, 2025.

The trials, which were executed in a phased manner under varied operational conditions, demonstrated the full combat readiness of the ERASR system, marking a significant milestone in India’s quest for self-reliant and state-of-the-art maritime defense solutions.

A Fully Indigenous Technological Achievement

The ERASR system has been entirely designed and developed in India by the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a key laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The effort has been in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

The ERASR is engineered specifically to be launched from the Indigenous Rocket Launcher (IRL) of Indian Naval Ships. Its twin-rocket motor configuration allows for flexible engagement of submarine threats across a wide range of combat scenarios. This flexibility ensures the weapon can engage both close-in and distant underwater targets with high consistency and pinpoint accuracy.

Successful Multi-Parameter Trials

Over the course of the testing window, 17 ERASR rockets were fired and evaluated for a host of technical and operational parameters. These included:

Range performance

Functioning of the indigenous Electronic Time Fuze

Warhead reliability and effectiveness

All the objectives set for the trials were met with flying colors, confirming the system’s readiness for full-scale induction.

Strategic Significance for Naval Warfare

The Electronic Time Fuze, also developed in India, played a crucial role in ensuring timing precision for the detonation of the warhead at intended underwater depths, a critical aspect of anti-submarine warfare.

The ERASR’s successful development and testing add a potent tool to the Indian Navy’s ASW arsenal, significantly increasing its operational reach and enhancing its capability to deter and neutralize underwater threats.

Industry Collaboration and Production Readiness

The ERASR program also exemplifies robust public-private industry collaboration. Two Indian defense firms have been onboarded as production partners:

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad

Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited, Nagpur

These firms are now equipped to begin full-scale production of the ERASR system, ensuring timely and indigenous supply chains to meet the Navy’s future needs.

Official Acknowledgements

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the industry partners involved, stating,

“The successful trials of ERASR mark a decisive leap in indigenous defense technology. Its induction will substantially augment the Indian Navy’s striking power in the undersea domain.”

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also praised the teams involved in the project, highlighting the system’s critical role in securing maritime frontiers through technological excellence.

Strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

With this achievement, ERASR is poised to become an integral component of the Navy’s anti-submarine operations, reinforcing the national vision of self-reliant defense capabilities. Its success is not only a testament to DRDO's innovation prowess but also a reflection of India’s growing sophistication in indigenous weapons development.

The Indian Navy is expected to formally induct the ERASR system in the coming months, bringing enhanced lethality and deterrence to the nation’s blue water fleet.