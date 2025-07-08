Businessman's Murder: A Deadly Deal Gone Wrong

The Bihar Police have made significant progress in the murder case of businessman Gopal Khemka, attributing the crime to a botched land agreement.

At a recent press conference, DGP Vinay Kumar revealed that the weapon used in the murder has been retrieved from the alleged shooter, Umesh Yadav's hideout.

Khemka, linked to the BJP, was fatally attacked near his residence on July 4. The police have apprehended Yadav, who is accused of the murder for payment by businessman Ashok Shaw. Investigations are ongoing to uncover potential connections with previous attacks on Khemka's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)