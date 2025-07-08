Businessman's Murder: A Deadly Deal Gone Wrong
Bihar Police have identified a land deal dispute as the motive behind businessman Gopal Khemka's murder. Suspects Umesh Yadav and Ashok Shaw are implicated, with Yadav allegedly executing the crime for Rs 4 lakh. The case is linked to past violence against Khemka's family.
The Bihar Police have made significant progress in the murder case of businessman Gopal Khemka, attributing the crime to a botched land agreement.
At a recent press conference, DGP Vinay Kumar revealed that the weapon used in the murder has been retrieved from the alleged shooter, Umesh Yadav's hideout.
Khemka, linked to the BJP, was fatally attacked near his residence on July 4. The police have apprehended Yadav, who is accused of the murder for payment by businessman Ashok Shaw. Investigations are ongoing to uncover potential connections with previous attacks on Khemka's family.
