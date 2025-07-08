Left Menu

Diddy Awaits Sentencing in Prostitution Case

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs have proposed a sentencing date of September 22 following his recent conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While other serious charges were dropped, Combs remains detained in a Brooklyn jail as the date awaits formal judicial approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:21 IST
On Tuesday, lawyers representing Sean "Diddy" Combs suggested a September 22 sentencing date for the rapper and music mogul, who was convicted last week on two charges related to transportation for prostitution.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo communicated this proposal in a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over Combs' trial in Manhattan. The proposal awaits consent from probation officers as well as the judge's approval.

Despite being cleared of more serious accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering — charges that carried the potential of a life sentence — Combs continues to be held in Brooklyn jail after his arrest in September of last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

