Diddy Awaits Sentencing in Prostitution Case

On Tuesday, lawyers representing Sean "Diddy" Combs suggested a September 22 sentencing date for the rapper and music mogul, who was convicted last week on two charges related to transportation for prostitution.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo communicated this proposal in a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over Combs' trial in Manhattan. The proposal awaits consent from probation officers as well as the judge's approval.

Despite being cleared of more serious accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering — charges that carried the potential of a life sentence — Combs continues to be held in Brooklyn jail after his arrest in September of last year.

