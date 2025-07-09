Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: Legal Blueprint on Sexual Assault Allegations Against Hamas

The Bar-Ilan University report details sexual assault allegations against Hamas fighters, providing a legal framework for prosecution. Released on October 7, 2023, it includes testimonies from 17 witnesses and cites forensic evidence. The report aims to push international legal action by highlighting prosecutable doctrines.

In a pioneering disclosure, Israeli researchers from Bar-Ilan University have published a report that intricately details allegations of sexual assault perpetrated by Palestinian Hamas fighters attacking Israeli communities in early October 2023.

The comprehensive document cites testimonies from 17 witnesses and describes 15 separate cases of sexual violence, including mutilations and gang rapes. Alleged perpetrators have been linked to bodies discovered partially or fully disrobed, bound, and exhibiting signs of severe sexual mutilation.

While Hamas denies these allegations, and Reuters cannot independently verify them, the legal framework outlined in the report aims to trigger domestic and international repercussions, potentially swaying the UN secretary-general toward blacklisting Hamas as complicit in wartime sexual violence.

