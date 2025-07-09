Ensuring Safe Passage: Uttar Pradesh's Measures for Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant measures to ensure the safe completion of the Kanwar Yatra, a major religious pilgrimage. High-level directives were issued on Tuesday, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the kanwariyas, the devotees participating in the yatra.

Chief among these directives is the prohibition of outsiders in the camps designated for kanwariyas. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the government's commitment to safety, indicating a zero-tolerance policy for any disruptions. Additionally, bans on single-use plastics are being enforced to preserve cleanliness and environmental standards.

Essential services like drinking water and food, along with infrastructure improvements by the Public Works Department and NHAI, are being prioritized as preparations ramp up. Police and power departments are on high alert to manage safety and misinformation effectively, ensuring that the yatra proceeds smoothly and safely.