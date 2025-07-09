FBI Investigates Former Top Intelligence Officials
Fox News has reported that the FBI launched investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. The FBI, CIA, and Justice Department have not provided any comments. Reuters has not independently confirmed these investigations.
The FBI has initiated investigations into two prominent figures in U.S. intelligence, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, Fox News reported Tuesday.
Sources cited by Fox News suggest the probes are underway, though specific details remain undisclosed.
The FBI, CIA, and the Justice Department have refrained from making any public statements, and Reuters has yet to independently confirm the existence of these investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
