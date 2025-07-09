Tragedy in Kursk: Deadly Drone Attack Sparks Tensions
A Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in Kursk, Russia, resulted in three deaths and seven injuries. The attack, in an area familiar with families, claimed the life of a Russian serviceman. Further incidents include a hospital hit near the Ukraine border, adding to the ongoing tensions.
In a tragic escalation of current hostilities, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Kursk has resulted in the deaths of three people, including a serviceman involved in rescue efforts. The incident also left seven others injured, with five in critical condition.
According to acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein, the attack was deliberately targeted at a beach frequented by families. A second explosive device exacerbated the tragedy as it detonated during evacuation efforts, fatally wounding a member of Russia's National Guard.
Additionally, an attack was reported on a hospital in the town of Rylsk, near the Ukraine border, causing injuries and significant damage. While tensions between the two countries remain high, both sides continue to deny targeting civilians amidst prolonged conflict.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- drone attack
- Kursk
- Russia
- civilians
- rescue
- National Guard
- tensions
- border
- conflict
ALSO READ
Govt Boosts NZ Search and Rescue With $76.7M and Aviation Safety Funding
Stranded Rescues: The Plight of Foreign Nationals in Myanmar's Scam Centres
Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem
Tragic Rescue Mission: Three Lives Lost in Guna Well Incident
Uttar Pradesh's New Rescue Centres: A Step Towards Safer Human-Wildlife Coexistence