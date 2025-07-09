In a tragic escalation of current hostilities, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Kursk has resulted in the deaths of three people, including a serviceman involved in rescue efforts. The incident also left seven others injured, with five in critical condition.

According to acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein, the attack was deliberately targeted at a beach frequented by families. A second explosive device exacerbated the tragedy as it detonated during evacuation efforts, fatally wounding a member of Russia's National Guard.

Additionally, an attack was reported on a hospital in the town of Rylsk, near the Ukraine border, causing injuries and significant damage. While tensions between the two countries remain high, both sides continue to deny targeting civilians amidst prolonged conflict.